Iraqi man's last will is to be covered with football team flag

The will of an Iraqi man, called Qasem, has circulated the internet in the past few days after he requested that his body be covered with the flag of a famous football team.

In a photo shared online, the Iraqi man wrote his last words asking his brothers to his body with the flag of the Spanish football team Real Madrid.

ضجت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بتداول صور لوصية رجل عراقي فارق الحياة، يدعى "قاسم"، طلب فيها بتغطية جثمانه بعلم نادي "#ريال_مدريد " الإسباني، حيث تم تنفيذ وصيته.#العراق #اسبانيا pic.twitter.com/X2DK7bZDIo — خالد اسكيف (@khalediskef) November 2, 2022

He also asked people to share the photo of his funeral on Facebook. The Iraqi man further bequeathed his pension to his sister, named mother of Ali.

According to some news agencies, the Iraqi man was suffering from a terminal illness and couldn't survive.

Various reactions emerged online as people were surprised by his request but they also understood that the Iraqi man was likely a huge fan of the football team.