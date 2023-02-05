Iraqi model kidnapped in Libya

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi model living in Libya is kidnapped. This is what is currently trending on the social media.

🔴 إختطاف الموديل العراقية وصانعة المحتوى "داليا فرهود" من منزلها في ليبيا، والخارجية العراقية تُتابع الموضوع مع الجهات الرسمية.#ليبيا#العراق pic.twitter.com/wE5lt2w64K — منتظر حسين🇮🇶 (@17Montazer) February 4, 2023

Reports suggest Dalia Farhoud was kidnapped last Tuesday night from her home in Janzour city that lies to the west of Tripoli by armed groups. Presently many people, including the Iraqi government are trying to find out the whereabouts of the well-known blogger, a fashion model and an actress.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad Al Sahalf the ministry is following up on Farhoud with the appropriate Libyan authorities. Among the many hashtags are #ميديانا #داليا_فرهود #عارضة_أزياء #عراقية #ليبيا #موديل #اختفاء)

Rumor has it she may have been in a previous tiff with Libyan media personality Ghalia Bouzakook who she photographed without the wearing the hijab.

For the time being everyone is looking Farhoud who among her many talents is a content provider.

Her mother said she spoken to her daughter one day after being taken away and said she was investigated but nothing was found against her.