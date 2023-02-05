  1. Home
Iraqi model kidnapped in Libya

Al Bawaba Staff

Al Bawaba Staff

Published February 5th, 2023 - 08:16 GMT
Dalia Farhoud
Dalia Farhoud (twitter)

ALBAWABA - An Iraqi model living in Libya is kidnapped. This is what is currently trending on the social media.

Reports suggest Dalia Farhoud was kidnapped last Tuesday night from her home in Janzour city that lies to the west of Tripoli by armed groups. Presently many people, including the Iraqi government are trying to find out the whereabouts of the well-known blogger, a fashion model and an actress. 

Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad Al Sahalf the ministry is following up on Farhoud with the appropriate Libyan authorities. Among the many hashtags are #ميديانا #داليا_فرهود #عارضة_أزياء #عراقية #ليبيا #موديل #اختفاء)

Rumor has it she may have been in a previous tiff with Libyan media personality Ghalia Bouzakook who she photographed without the wearing the hijab

For the time being everyone is looking Farhoud who among her many talents is a content provider. 

Her mother said she spoken to her daughter one day after being taken away and said she was investigated but nothing was found against her.

