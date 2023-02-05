Iraqis protest murder of YouTuber Tiba Ali

ALBAWABA - Angry protests erupted in Iraq following the "honor killing" of YouTuber Tiba Ali at the hands of her family.

Amnesty International condemned the horrific crime and called Iraqi authorities for justice in the case of Ali. The Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Aya Majzoub, said: "Iraq has failed to criminalize domestic violence despite an increase in reporting of incidents of domestic violence by national NGOs."

Blogger Ali was killed on Feb. 1 after being strangled by her father upon her arrival in Iraq from Turkey to attend the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Arbil, which was held from Jan. 6 to Jan. 19.

Until the #Iraq-i authorities adopt robust legislation to protect women and girls from gender-based violence, we will inevitably continue to witness horrific murders such as that suffered by #TibaAli.https://t.co/iuit87ODOS — Amnesty MENA (@AmnestyMENA) February 3, 2023

The YouTuber's father surrendered himself to the police and confirmed killing his daughter in what he referred to as an "honor crime."

According to reports, Tiba Ali was sexually harassed by her brother when she was about to marry a Syrian man, but her family refused her marriage.

In 2020, UN agencies in Iraq expressed their concern about the rising number of domestic violence cases in Baghdad during the COVID-19 pandemic.