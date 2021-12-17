Iraq's Al Sadr is Against 'Dancing Concerts' From Egypt

ALBAWABA - Muqtada Al Sadr says the importing of 'dancing concerts' from Egypt is not in line with our religion, doctrine and societal traditions and love for the Iraqi nation.

The leader of the so-called "Sadrist bloc" which is the largest of the political movements in Iraq is not happy with the Egyptian concerts that are being held in his country with the latest being a performance by the popular Egyptian singer Mohamed Ramadan at the Sinbad Land Theater in Baghdad recently.

The Arabic social media is trending with this news in either expounding the views of this Shia populist leader and/or commenting on what he says. Al Sadr says what should be "imported" is the new "experience" Egypt is undergoing through the "service and "reconstruction" campaign that is being witnessed through the efforts of its President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.

Another blames the Iraqi prime minister Mustapha Al Kadhimi and the government and asks: "How do you bring a "chick like Mohammad Ramadan to Baghdad...its a shame on Shias...if this continues, Iraq, in the next three years, will become and the source for these people in the Middle East just like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Arab Republic of Egypt."

In a statement from his private office Al Sadr calls on the Iraqi society and in particular the youth to differentiate between development and decadence, stressing the country’s rise and development depends on importing construction and reconstruction experiences in various fields."



Al Sadr who just won 73 seats in Iraq 329-member parliament, making his movement by far the largest, points out Iraq does not need such parties and extravagance and the spending of money in a useless manner". This was in reference to the economic crunch the country is reeling under and the soaring unemployment.



He added that the nation is not about playing the PUBG, message parlours and bars but what is needed is moderation in between extremism and violence and between freedom and decadence and falling into the arms of Satan.



One religious preacher in Iraq was equally vehement. He said the Baghdad concert cost 4.5 Billion Iraqi dinars ($3 million) and went to call the pop singer names like "effeminate" and "black."



In reply Ramadan asks: "How can you oppose my colour which God has created" but I am a forgiving man of love and respect for the Iraqi people, and with all my respect and appreciation to all religions and all sects."

