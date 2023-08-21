From ISIS member to influencer: who's Tareena Shakil?

ALBAWABA - A British woman who was previously a member of the Islamic State in Syria has become an influencer.

Tareena Shakil, who was the first British to join the ISIS group in 2014, now created a TikTok account to promote and display bags and clothes dragging thousands of followers.

According to sources, Shakil told her family that she is going for a vacation in Turkey and then she went to Syria to join the Islamic State after being convinced by Daesh members. The British woman, however, joined the group along with her child.

Tareena Shakil as she poses for a custody photograph with a head scarf (Photo: AFP)

Nowadays, Tareena Shakil, who has about 4,000 followers on TikTok, gives girls some tips about fashion and life.

When she was part of ISIS, a picture of Tareena Shakil was shared with her carrying a weapon, and she also published a photo of her child next to a machine gun.

Tareena Shakil was sentenced to 6 years in jail upon her return to the united Kingdom after leaving the ISIS group, she spent half of the period in jail and then people were shocked to see her becoming an influencer on social media.