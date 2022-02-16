Is Islamist Mansour Abbas Serious About Israel Not Being 'Apartheid'?

  1. Home
Published February 16th, 2022 - 11:57 GMT
Mansour Abbas
Head of Israel's Ra'am Party Mansour Abbas gestures as he speaks to reporters following a session at the Knesset in Jerusalem Nov. 4, 2021. - AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images

ALBAWABA - Israel is not an apartheid state despite what Amnesty International states. No, despite its discriminatory practices which the human rights organization detailed in its recent lengthy report it is not an apartheid state. 


How come? Well, Islamist Knesset member Mansour Abbas has shocked many when he came out and plainly said Israel is NOT an apartheid state. But he may well say that not because of his credentials as head of an Israeli Islamic Party - United Arab List - and one would have thought he would castigate the Jewish state. 

But it is because he is a member of the current Israeli government of the extremist Naftali Bennet as prime minister, and he decided to support the cabinet ever since it was formed in the middle of last year against long-time coalition ruler Benjamin Netanyahu.  


His comments quickly got the online comments buzzing with  everyone on the social media platforms, in both Arabic and English, trying his hand either to denounce and/or appreciate what he was saying. Of course these are Israelis as expected. But isn't Israel an apartheid state? It must be the case since Amnesty said so with providing examples. 

But Abbas says no! “I would not call it apartheid,” he said during a virtual talk he gave at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy according to the Jerusalem Post. He said he was "not a fan" of labels and said would need to look at the situation objectively and need to tackle each case separately and there was a need to solve discrimination. 


Many of the reports suggest he was talking about Israel proper and the relations between Jews and Arabs there and he was not talking about the West Bank. "When it comes to the larger Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Abbas said that he tends to rely on the framework set by the international community and international law" as stated by Israeli English daily newspaper. 


