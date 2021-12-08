Is Israel’s Toxic Waste Being Dumped in The West Bank?

During a press conference held by Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and the Environment Quality Authority on Tuesday, he accused Israel of burying its nuclear, chemical, solid and other toxic waste in the Palestinian territories.

The public appearance which was addressing the consequences of Climate Change in the Palestinian territories, Shtayyeh added the number of people with different types of cancer in the south of Hebron in the West Bank are the highest in Palestine. He attributed the spike in cancer cases to Israel's policies when it comes to disposing of dangerous materials in that area.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said to investigate Israel s burial of nuclear chemical and solid waste in the Palestinian territories despite the measures we are taking towards the environment and its preservation there are continuous Israeli measures to destroy our environment pic.twitter.com/VpxxtxPmKg — mohammed-ali (@mohamme74924843) December 7, 2021

Shtayyeh linked the growing number of cancer cases in that part of the Palestinian city to the nuclear reactor in the Negev which is nearest Hebron, commonly called the Dimona nuclear reactor.

He also highlighted that environmental pollution in the West Bank as posing a serious threat to peoples' lives, urging the international community to start a probe into Israeli practices that are causing harm to the health of millions of Palestinians.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called Tuesday on the international community to investigate the Zionist regime’s burial of nuclear, chemical and solid waste in the Palestinian territories. pic.twitter.com/fw9dnvsun4 — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) December 8, 2021

The Palestinian Prime Minister also pointed that his government is working hard to tackle climate change and maintain the environment at a time when Israel is sabotaging their efforts.

Recently, Palestinians accused Israel of uprooting 2.5 million trees, including 800,000 Palestinian olive trees.