  3. Israel’s Role in the Qasem Soleimani’s Assassination Finally Revealed

Published December 21st, 2021 - 07:03 GMT
Qasem Soleimani’s Assassination
Qasem Soleimani was assasinated in January 2020 near the Baghdad airport. (Shutterstock: saeediex)

In a rare interview revelation, a former Israeli intelligence official admitted to an active Israeli role in the January 2020 assassination of Iran's top commander Qasem Soleimani.

Qasem Soleimani who was the commander of the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's division in charge of extraterritorial military operations, was killed along with pro-Iran Iraqi military leaders during a US-led airstrike that targeted a car they drove towards the Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of January 3rd, 2020.

For almost two years now, speculations have been around about a possible Israeli role in the operation that also killed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Until yesterday when the former head of Military Intelligence, the retired general Tamir Hayman confirmed the news to Malam magazine, which is published by Israel's Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center.

In the interview reported by other Israeli media outlets later, Tamir Hayman said that the killing of Soleimani was one of the top "enemies" Israel took part in eliminating, calling the assassination "an achievement".

He also added that it is "rare to locate someone so senior who is also the operator on the ground, the strategist and the fighter".

Tags:Qasem SoleimaniIranIsrael

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

