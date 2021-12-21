Israel’s Role in the Qasem Soleimani’s Assassination Finally Revealed

In a rare interview revelation, a former Israeli intelligence official admitted to an active Israeli role in the January 2020 assassination of Iran's top commander Qasem Soleimani.

Qasem Soleimani who was the commander of the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's division in charge of extraterritorial military operations, was killed along with pro-Iran Iraqi military leaders during a US-led airstrike that targeted a car they drove towards the Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of January 3rd, 2020.

Israel played a role in assassination of IRGC Quds Force Cmdr Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad in 2020, Israeli military's intelligence chief Tamir Hayman said in interview with Israel Intelligence Heritage & Commemoration Center published last month — Alex kennedy (@Alexkennedy30) December 21, 2021

For almost two years now, speculations have been around about a possible Israeli role in the operation that also killed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Until yesterday when the former head of Military Intelligence, the retired general Tamir Hayman confirmed the news to Malam magazine, which is published by Israel's Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center.

Israel played a role in the operation to kill #Iran’s Qasem Soleimani, the former head of Military Intelligence Tamir Hayman has revealed. It was the first time a top Israeli official confirmed such a role--although it's been previously reported by Yahoo.https://t.co/r9XJUGZI3t — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) December 20, 2021

In the interview reported by other Israeli media outlets later, Tamir Hayman said that the killing of Soleimani was one of the top "enemies" Israel took part in eliminating, calling the assassination "an achievement".

He also added that it is "rare to locate someone so senior who is also the operator on the ground, the strategist and the fighter".