Israel bans Jordanian ambassador from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

Published January 17th, 2023 - 12:49 GMT
Al-Aqsa mosque
This picture taken from the Mount of Olives shows from shows Jerusalem's Old City with the Dome of the Rock in the al-Aqsa mosque compound, on January 2, 2023. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Jordanian ambassador to Tel Aviv Ghassan Majali was banned on Tuesday from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Majali was asked by the Israeli forces to leave the site inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque near the Asbat Gate.

 

