Israel bans Jordanian ambassador from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque

ALBAWABA - The Jordanian ambassador to Tel Aviv Ghassan Majali was banned on Tuesday from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Majali was asked by the Israeli forces to leave the site inside the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque near the Asbat Gate.
اعترضت قوات الاحتلال الاسرائيلي طريق السفير الاردني غسان المجالي لدى تل ابيب ومنعته من الدخول الى المسجد الاقصى المبارك صباح اليوم عبر باب الاسباط pic.twitter.com/utzhB7ChpP— Mohammed al Ersan (@JournalistErsan) January 17, 2023
