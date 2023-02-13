Israel buys island in Bahrain

  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published February 13th, 2023 - 08:41 GMT
Looking at Bahraini skyscrapers
Solar panels are installed on the roof of a school in Bahrain's capital Manama on August 25, 2022. (Photo by Mazen Mahdi / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Reports are circulating that Israel bought an Island off the coast of the Bahraini capital Manama from the government. 

The reports pointed to the Israeli Himmuta company, an arm of the Jewish National Fund, having bought the Island for a meager $21.5 million, which is little if there is going to be Israeli sovereignty in the Arabian Gulf.   

Press TV quoted TV7 Israel News that the Island was indeed bought by the highest bidder in an auction.

Mysteriously, the purchase was swiftly removed of the television website, but it was too late because many reposted it. 

Press TV said the move drew anger among the Bahraini population, who read the news about the purchase on different posts, one was by Jawad Fairooz, who called the move as a dangerous and disturbing indicator.

Before the report was removed, Israel TV channel claimed the island is residential and suitable for investment projects of a special nature. It quoted a source in Himnota as saying that skyscrapers can be found on the island and can be used for evacuating Israelis in the event of war.

Press TV quoted Avery Shnayer, a representative of the Blue and White party on Himnota's board of directors, as saying that more talks are planned with the "friendly" Bahraini regime to transfer sovereignty over the island to Israel.

Bahrain signed a normalization agreement with Israel in September 2020. Officially known as the Abraham Accords: Declaration of Peace, Cooperation, and Constructive Diplomatic and Friendly Relations, the agreement set the stage for establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

