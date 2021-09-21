Israel to Manufacture 'Suicidal' Kamikaze Drones in Morocco Soon

Two months after signing a deal between Morocco and Israel’s National Cyber ​​Directorate, the two countries are preparing for a new level of military and cybersecurity cooperation between Israel and an Arab state.

The two countries that have normalized relations last December have been slowly deepening their ties, starting from direct airline trips between Tel Aviv and Marrakesh, reaching major military cooperation.

Morocco to develop kamikaze drone industry for Israel https://t.co/JEK7CqlaHQ — Then24 (@then24dotcom) September 17, 2021

According to recent reports, the deal between Rabat and Tel Aviv includes plans that Israeli-developed loitering munitions often referred to as Kamikaze drones will be manufactured on Moroccan soil in the coming months.

This development suggests a smooth acceleration of diplomatic ties and cooperation between the two countries, especially that Morocco has been bracing for major business opportunities that can help its struggling economy.

🎁 The latest step in #Morocco ’s rapprochement with #Israel ’s defence industry is its plan to set up a domestic industry to develop suicide #drones https://t.co/glKBGksmt7 — Africa Intelligence (@AfricaIntell) September 15, 2021

Kamikaze drones are known to be one of the most modern and efficient pieces of weaponry, as they self-destruct themselves over targets, similar to what a suicide bomber would do, as opposed to traditional drones that fire missiles at targets.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming months as the two countries officially inaugurate this joint project.