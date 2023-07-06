Israel seizes the Lebanese part of Ghajar town

ALBAWABA - In a statement by Hezbollah, the group accuses Israel of seizing the Lebanese part of Ghajar town after two explosions were reportedly heard by the Lebanese borders.

The first explosion was along the Syrian side of the Ghajar village, and the other was in the vicinity of Mazra'et Bastarah area, which belongs to the Lebanese town of Chebaa.

#لبنان — بيان لميليشيات حزب الله تتهم فيه إسرائيل بـ "إنشاء سياج شائك وجدار اسمنتي حول بلدة الغجر الحدودية" #الحدث https://t.co/fXkwuTjhFH — الحدث عاجل (@Alhadath_Brk) July 6, 2023

Hezbollah accused Israel of erecting a wire fence and building a cement wall. Lebanon's foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was concerned by the moves, saying they were creating a "new reality on the ground." There was no immediate response from Israel's military to the Hezbollah accusation, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israeli media outlets also reported that the Israeli army fired 15 artillery shells targeting the Lebanese town of Kfarchouba, in response to the missiles launched against Israel earlier this morning.