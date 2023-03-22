Israeli bill to outlaw talk about Jesus criticized

ALBAWABA - As Palm Sunday and Easter are around the corner, two Israeli Knesset members proposed a bill to outlaw talk about Jesus.

Under the new bill, if approved, people who talk about Jesus in Israel could face jail, All Israel News reported on Sunday.

The new bill was widely criticized by Christians and human rights activists who described it as "anti-religious tolerance" and "Sick in the head."

Some advocates said that this bill could further anger people in Israel who are already protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government due to its controversial plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system.

Furthermore, the Israeli outlet said that the new proposed bill could create a crack in the relationship between the United States and Israel.

