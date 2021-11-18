  1. Home
  3. Israeli Forces Shoot and Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian in Jerusalem's Old City

Published November 18th, 2021 - 05:05 GMT
Omar Abu 'Asab
Omar Abu 'Asab (twitter)

ALBAWABA - A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Old City of Jerusalem, it is being reported on the social media. 

The young Palestinian young was shot dead by Israeli soldiers after he allegedly carried out a stabbing attack against them in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to local sources, The Palestinian WAFA reported

The sources added Israeli soldiers fired a barrage of live fire, shooting and killing the teenager, who was later identified as Omar Abu 'Asab from the Issawiya neighborhood occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian news agency added.  


The news, although carried out late Wednesday night is trending on the social media with different angles. Its being suggested now its the turn of his family. After the shooting Israeli soldiers made their way to the home of the boy in Issawiya and arrested his father mother and brother  for questioning. 


Israeli sources say Abu 'Asab allegedly stabbed two members of Israel's border police, one of who is a woman, in an alley in the old city of Jerusalem, they were both wounded. This was before being shot by a passerby. 


However, Al Ayaam Palestinian newspaper cast doubt on whether the 16-year-old kid attacked the Israelis with a knife and says this is indeed mere allegations and that there is misinformation that is being fed. 


 

