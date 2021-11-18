Israeli Forces Shoot and Kill 16-Year-Old Palestinian in Jerusalem's Old City

ALBAWABA - A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead by Israeli forces in the Old City of Jerusalem, it is being reported on the social media.

The young Palestinian young was shot dead by Israeli soldiers after he allegedly carried out a stabbing attack against them in Jerusalem’s Old City, according to local sources, The Palestinian WAFA reported.

The sources added Israeli soldiers fired a barrage of live fire, shooting and killing the teenager, who was later identified as Omar Abu 'Asab from the Issawiya neighborhood occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian news agency added.



The news, although carried out late Wednesday night is trending on the social media with different angles. Its being suggested now its the turn of his family. After the shooting Israeli soldiers made their way to the home of the boy in Issawiya and arrested his father mother and brother for questioning.

Israeli sources say Abu 'Asab allegedly stabbed two members of Israel's border police, one of who is a woman, in an alley in the old city of Jerusalem, they were both wounded. This was before being shot by a passerby.

Israeli occupation forces broke into the house of 16-year-old Palestinian boy Omar AbuAsab, who was shot dead by Israeli forces earlier today, and detained his parents in Al-Issawiya town in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/LwipSeoHxQ — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) November 17, 2021



However, Al Ayaam Palestinian newspaper cast doubt on whether the 16-year-old kid attacked the Israelis with a knife and says this is indeed mere allegations and that there is misinformation that is being fed.

Pro Palestinian Authority "moderate" paper doubts that 16-year old kid attacked Israelis with a knife, says "occupation troops executed a kid in Jerusalem on allegations of knifing two officers." Hamas had claimed the teenager as one of its own. Misinformation is instigation pic.twitter.com/LAk7ykgFtO — Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) November 18, 2021



