Israeli Health Ministry Offers COVID-19 Guidelines in Arabic Only After Arab MKs Protest Being Disregarded

Riham Darwish

Published March 19th, 2020 - 09:42 GMT
A member of the Knesset of the Arab Joint List sent a letter to the Health Minister, protesting the lack of Arabic material.(Facebook)

With about 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Israel, authorities have begun taking several measures to ensure tracking and containing the virus to the extent possible.

Translation: "The Israeli health ministry's website doesn't include Arabic awareness information related to the Coronavirus and its danger. Only in Hebrew, English, and French. Discrimination against Palestinians within the country continues even during a pandemic. Members of the Joint List are working to change this, however."

Measures taken by the Israeli government have included an online awareness campaign launched by the Health Ministry utilizing Hebrew, English, and French to warn people of the disease's symptoms, show the correct procedure to follow by those who suspect being infected, and offer tips on how to avoid contracting COVID-19.

Yet, about 2 million Arabic-speaking citizens of Israel have noticed the lack of similar updates in their language despite the fact that the health ministry already has Arabic pages, whether on the official website or on social media platforms.

On the 8th of March, a member of the Knesset of the Arab Joint List, the political alliance that represents the Arab-population of Israel with the third biggest party in the Israeli parliament, sent a letter to the Health Minister, protesting the lack of Arabic material the ministry has provided.

Translation: "Palestinians in Israel aren't considered Israeli. For Israel, they're rather considered enemies. Them holding the Israeli passport and having the nationality is nothing but a sham. You can't ask your enemy to treat you equally and if they do, you have to understand it's a lie."

"During the last day, there has been eight different updates in Hebrew on the Ministry’s Facebook page and a single update in Arabic", Sami Abu Shehadeh added in his letter.

Abu Shehadeh's letter gathered momentum from other Arab politicians, MKs, and mayors who joined the calls for the Israeli government "to be more inclusive of its Arab population, especially in such hard times when a virus can infect and kill people regardless of their religion or ethnicity". 

About 10 days later, the official Arabic page for the Israeli government tweeted its commitment to provide all the needed information in regard to the deadly epidemic in Arabic, saying that it's "crucial to protect all citizens".

Translation: "Good morning everyone. The Health Ministry in Israel posts awareness tips in several languages including Arabic, in order to ensure the safety of all citizens in the country. The proverb says: Home is the best place on earth - Channing Pollock" 


