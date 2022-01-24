Israeli Must Free 17 Palestinian Journalists - Rights Group

ALBAWABA - The issue of Palestinian journalists held in Israeli prisons is today under the spotlight. The social media is focusing on their case in different posts and graphics and calling for their release.

News websites like Anadolu say Israel is today holding 17 Palestinian journalists and media workers in prison as it quotes an Arab journalists rights group. In a statement, the Journalists' Support Committee said seven of those arrested have already been sentenced.

However it adds that five are still under Israel’s administrative detention policy, while five more are awaiting their verdicts, pointing out that the policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to extend the detention of a prisoner without charge or trial.

The rights group warned against "the delay in issuing verdicts against the prisoners who have been detained for several years without charge”. It describes the policy as “a blatant violation of international law and human rights,” according to the Turkish-based news agency.

The Journalists’ Support Committee (JSC) said in a statement on Saturday that seven of the 17 Palestinian journalists have already been sentenced, while five others are being incarcerated under administrative detention#palestine pic.twitter.com/TFDjjkbA9V — Asharq Plus | +الشرق (@AsharqPlus) January 23, 2022

The reports of the imprisonment is being posted by many who are concerned with protecting human rights. One poses "ISRAEL Detaining 17 Palestinian Journalists! When did we last see Regimes! doing this? Concerning!"



Regular posts are accompanied by images of Israeli soldiers with guns and point to the fact that these are arbitrary detentions with the logical meaning is to set these Palestinian media professionals free.

Under administrative detention, Israel holds Palestinians without ringing charges against them or trying them in court. “The occupation [Israel] practices organized state terrorism against the Palestinian media in an… attempt to silence the Palestinian media and undermine the steadfastness of the Palestinian people,” the JSC said as quoted by the Palestine Chronicle.

