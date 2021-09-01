Israeli Needs to Release The Body of Mai Afana For Burial

  1. Home
Published September 1st, 2021 - 11:15 GMT
29-year-old Mai Afana
29-year-old Mai Afana (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA – Why won’t Israel release the body of Mai Afana to her family so she can finally be buried in peace?

The social media has been rife with comments, some positive and others not so. The 29-year-old mother was shot by Israeli soldiers on 16 June 2021 at the Hizma Checkpoint near occupied Jerusalem.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has tweeted for the release of the body. She simply says: Meet Mai Afana's mother, Khuloud, who is fighting to be able to bury her daughter & begin her healing. Mai was a mother, loving daughter & successful PhD student. She was killed by the Israeli government last June. Israel won't release the body to her family.

Others quickly came to the rescue, supporting the Israeli action and lambasting Talib for not asking why the Israeli army is still holding the body. She was allegedly to have rammed into the Israeli checkpoint and knife Israeli soldiers.

But isn’t this rather inhumane? There is a body; it’s been withheld by Israel for the last nearly three months; isn’t it time to hand it over to her family for burial?

Many are saying the Israeli army usually does that as a bargaining chip with Hamas. But in all honesty, why would Mai Afana risk her life by ramming her car into a military checkpoint and then go after the Israeli soldiers with a knife with an intent to kill?

Afana had already an MA and she was enrolled in a Phd program at Mutah University in Jordan and which was already studying hard for. Everything was going for her.

She leaves behind a small baby daughter.

 

Tags:Mai AfanaJerusalemPalestineIsraeli occupation

