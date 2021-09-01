Israeli Needs to Release The Body of Mai Afana For Burial

ALBAWABA – Why won’t Israel release the body of Mai Afana to her family so she can finally be buried in peace?

Palestinian lives are lives perpetually traumatized. If Mai Afana did what she was accused of doing, she must have reached the breaking point. She must have snapped. The so-called Jewish state should send Mai home to her family to be laid to rest. #MaiAfana #Palestine https://t.co/zzuZqFWq1N — Green Eyes (@undaunted2) August 31, 2021

The social media has been rife with comments, some positive and others not so. The 29-year-old mother was shot by Israeli soldiers on 16 June 2021 at the Hizma Checkpoint near occupied Jerusalem.

Meet Mai Afana's mother, Khuloud, who is fighting to be able to bury her daughter & begin her healing. Mai was a mother, loving daughter & successful PhD student. She was killed by the Israeli government last June. Israel won't release her body to her family. pic.twitter.com/kHehtA0yeW — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 28, 2021

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has tweeted for the release of the body. She simply says: Meet Mai Afana's mother, Khuloud, who is fighting to be able to bury her daughter & begin her healing. Mai was a mother, loving daughter & successful PhD student. She was killed by the Israeli government last June. Israel won't release the body to her family.

Family of slain Palestinian woman fights for return of her body



On June 16 this year, Mai Afana, 29, was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces near the town of Hazma, north of Jerusalem while she was driving homehttps://t.co/jqrBmPqaNQ pic.twitter.com/6HYKF9Ru4R — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) August 31, 2021

Others quickly came to the rescue, supporting the Israeli action and lambasting Talib for not asking why the Israeli army is still holding the body. She was allegedly to have rammed into the Israeli checkpoint and knife Israeli soldiers.

Mai Afana tried to ram her car into Israelis and then stab them. https://t.co/T2rQlYg8mR — Ibrahim Banks 🤴🏽🥂 (@itsIBRAHIMBANKS) August 31, 2021

But isn’t this rather inhumane? There is a body; it’s been withheld by Israel for the last nearly three months; isn’t it time to hand it over to her family for burial?

#MaiAfana and her mother Khuloud are my heroes! pic.twitter.com/CBONOuscSu — Ms. Pinky Stanseski (@undergradwoman) August 30, 2021

Many are saying the Israeli army usually does that as a bargaining chip with Hamas. But in all honesty, why would Mai Afana risk her life by ramming her car into a military checkpoint and then go after the Israeli soldiers with a knife with an intent to kill?

.@m7mdkurd hopes you don't Google Mai Afana's name, because you'll find out that she tried to kill Israelis in successive car-ramming and stabbing attacks.https://t.co/IxJWdL3EdP https://t.co/R0wdUwdfhW — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) August 30, 2021

Afana had already an MA and she was enrolled in a Phd program at Mutah University in Jordan and which was already studying hard for. Everything was going for her.

Sulaf, the child of the m a r t yr, Dr. Mai Afana, has gone and won't return to embrace her and combing her silky hair.

She hears everyone demanding to hand over her mother's corpse, and she wonders, "Will she ever go back?" #RetunOurChildren pic.twitter.com/h3H8wkeZQg — Nesma Ja #SaveAnhar (@NesmaJa97) August 30, 2021

She leaves behind a small baby daughter.