'Israeli' Pigs Destroy Jordanian Farms: What to Do?

ALBAWABA - Jordanian news websites are talking about it; the social media is also dwelling on the news. It seems to be a recurring problem. But what to do about it that is the question.

This time it comes from parliament. Jordanian Lower House deputy Saleh Al Armouti has just tabled a series of parliamentary question to the Agriculture Minister Khaled Hanifat about the herd of "Israeli" pigs entering entering the border areas inside Jordan.

Armouti is asking the minister what are the reasons for preventing farmers from hunting down the droves of pigs who come from the Israeli side and serve as a major threat to Jordanian crops in the northern borders.

The deputy added these pigs, allowed to run around, cause a great deal of damage to the crops of farmers and destroy their crops and there has to be a way of stopping them.

The issue has been taken up by at least three Jordanian websites re-posting the questions posed by the Islamist deputy about the continuing problem of the pigs. Why allow them to enter these areas is the most basic of questions and what should be done about it?

He asked whether the Ministry of Agriculture has a specific mechanism to protect crops and farmers from attack by the herd of pigs who are eating the the crops before they mature. These include vegetables, citrus fruits and palms as well as potatoes, corn and tomatoes and wrecking havoc with the agricultural implements on the farms.