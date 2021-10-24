Israeli-Saudi 'Peace' Dance: The Internet Reacts to Israeli Rabbi’s Visit to Riyadh

  1. Home
Published October 24th, 2021 - 07:10 GMT
Saudi and Israeli dance
Rabbi Jacob Y. Herzog has been posting videos and photos featuring his visit to Saudi. (Twitter)

Since the 19th of October 2021, Rabbi Jacob Y. Herzog has been posting photos and videos under the hashtag #حاخام_في_الرياض (A rabbi in Riyadh), showcasing parts of his trip to Saudi Arabia, triggering a variety of reactions online.

Introducing himself as the Chief Regional Rabbi in KSA and the Arabian Gulf, Rabbi Jacob Y. Herzog's last video has generated the most reactions online, as it showed him dancing with a Saudi man in what looks like a traditional market.

Translation: "This is the greatest mitzvah: to be happy. Always …"

Even though the video is only seconds long, thousands of Twitter users have been sharing it expressing their responses to it and to what it represents.

While many online people welcomed the video saying "it shows a positive vibe between Saudis and Israelis", hoping it leads to normalization between the two countries, many others attacked it saying it violates the current Saudi stance of Israel, which still rejects normalization that does not address the Arab Peace Initiative launched by the late Saudi King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz in 2002.

However, recent reports have been pointing out that US officials at the Biden administration are still pushing normalization between KSA and Israel forward, especially after two other GCC states normalized relations in September 2020 under the Trump-promoted Abraham Accords. 

Translation: "Freedom of belief is a great thing and we wish every person of every faith and religion gets to practice it freely in the Kingdom. But there are two things to note about this person: 1. He's a Zionist occupier who lives in Jerusalem and enters Saudi with a US passport. The Saudi Govt. can ask the American Embassy for an American rabbi [instead of an Israeli one]."

Some users also retweeted prior tweets of religious content by Rabbi Herzog, suggesting that he calls for the demolition of Al-Aqsa mosque which should urge Saudi to reconsider welcoming him in the country.

