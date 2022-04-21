Israeli Settlers Attempt to Enter The Aqsa Mosque in 'Muslim Attire'

During the last week of severe tensions between Palestinians and Israeli police in the Al-Aqsa mosque, Israeli settlers have been attempting to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem to perform their religious rituals in the celebration of Passover. For the first time this year, Jews are being allowed to visit the holy site only in the morning while evening times are for Muslim worshippers.

Attempts to enter the mosque during hours allocated is inspiring some Jews to dress as Muslims and flock to the mosque every evening during the Ramadan night prayers.

However, Palestinians along with Israeli police have been able to recognize them - they are mainly settlers - and stop them from reaching the holy site.

ضبط مستوطن إسرائيلي يتنكّر بلباس إسلامي.. يحاول الدخول إلى باحة المسجد الأقصىpic.twitter.com/EHSnB4ZWe9 — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) April 18, 2022

Translation: "An Israeli settler stopped wearing Islamic attire as he tries to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque plazas"

This comes at the time when much tension with Palestinians is being triggered with Israeli forces in the old city of Jerusalem as they storm Al-Aqsa in the morning to facilitate Jewish visits for the Passover festivities while arresting and attacking Muslim worshippers at the same time.

Israeli forces, which are facilitating the Jewish visits to the third holiest site in Islam, have been banning Jews settlers from entering the area at night as Muslims observe the Ramadan night prayers.

Translation: "Settler stopped as he tried to enter the Al-Aqsa mosque dressed as a woman."

Tensions have been rising every year during the holy month of Ramadan as attacks by Israeli police and settlers against Muslims performing prayers. Today, such tension is growing at a significant rate.

Last year, Israeli attacks at the Al-Aqsa mosque and other neighborhoods in East Jerusalem triggered rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, to which Israel responded with an 11-day military offensive against Gaza in May 2021.