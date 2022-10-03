Israeli Teen Refuses to Serve in The 'Occupation Army' Jailed a 2nd Time

ALBAWABA - Naveh Shabtay-Levin is a Jewish teenager who refuses to serve in the Israeli military because he calls it an "occupation army" existing to oppress Palestinians.

Watch: Israeli conscientious objector Naveh Shabtay-Levin, speaks before entering the military prison, for the second time. Shabtay-Levin is part of a group of 4 conscientious objectors that are refusing conscription to protest against occupation & apartheid (Video: @Mesarvot_) pic.twitter.com/DAknuDjdpP — Oren Ziv (@OrenZiv_) October 2, 2022

This is the second time in jail for him; its exactly for the same reason, refusing to serve in what he calls as Israel's terror army.

He is part of growing Israelis who are refusing to serve in what Naveh calls as the "occupation army" and the "apartheid regime".

Good morning from us and Israeli teenager Naveh Shabtay-Levin who is about to go to jail for for the second time for refusing to enlist in the israeli terrorist army. #FreePalestine #IsraeliCrimes pic.twitter.com/0lR73Pmy0C — #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) October 3, 2022

But he continues to be hopeful, saying: "Wherever there is oppression and discrimination, solidarity and brotherhood also grow." Other Israeli conscientious objectors are making their voice heard and are not fearful to serve time in jail.

THREAD: Last Sunday, four Israeli conscientious objectors entered Tel HaShomer army base to announce their refusal to join the Israeli army in protest of occupation and apartheid. Three of the four have since been imprisoned, while the fourth awaits his verdict. @Mesarvot_ pic.twitter.com/2aqAqgSkIh — Just Vision (@JustVisionMedia) September 7, 2022

They are making their voice heard on the social media with their own accounts and website and belong to Mesarvot, a Jewish initiative to fight occupation of the Palestinian territories.