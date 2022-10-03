  1. Home
  Israeli Teen Refuses to Serve in The 'Occupation Army' Jailed a 2nd Time

Marwan Asmar

Published October 3rd, 2022
Palestinians scuffle with Israeli soldiers

ALBAWABA - Naveh Shabtay-Levin is a Jewish teenager who refuses to serve in the Israeli military because he calls it an "occupation army" existing to oppress Palestinians.

This is the second time in jail for him; its exactly for the same reason, refusing to serve in what he calls as Israel's terror army.

He is part of growing Israelis who are refusing to serve in what Naveh calls as the "occupation army" and the "apartheid regime".  

But he continues to be hopeful, saying: "Wherever there is oppression and discrimination, solidarity and brotherhood also grow." Other Israeli conscientious objectors are making their voice heard and are not fearful to serve time in jail. 

They are making their voice heard on the social media with their own accounts and website and belong to Mesarvot, a Jewish initiative to fight occupation of the Palestinian territories. 

