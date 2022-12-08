  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Israel's pizza Knafeh triggers cultural appropriation debate

Israel's pizza Knafeh triggers cultural appropriation debate

Published December 8th, 2022 - 11:34 GMT
Pizza Knafeh
(Shutterstock/ file photo)
Highlights
Pizza Knafeh ignites wide anger on social media with people saying it's cultural appropriation.

ALBAWABA - Israel's Pizza Hut is heaving rebuke after announcing a new pizza flavor: Pizza Knafeh, Haaretz daily reported.

Also ReadIs It Cultural Appropriation? Jodie Turner-Smith to Play Anne Boleyn in a New SeriesIs It Cultural Appropriation? Jodie Turner-Smith to Play Anne Boleyn in a New Series

Pro-Palestinian activists slammed the Israeli move, calling it 'cultural appropriation', especially since Knafeh originated from Palestine and is traditionally a Palestinian desert, before becoming a popular Middle Eastern sweet.

Across much of the Arab world, the dish is called Knafeh Nabulsiyeh, pointing to its origin from the West Bank city of Nablus, and known to be the most representative Palestinian dessert.

A social media user cynically wrote: "First it was chocolate hummus, now it is pizza knafeh. What’s next? Hummus-Knefeh?"

An Italian-Palestinian professor at the University of Sussex Business School also commented on Israel's pizza Knafeh, saying it "is an insult to the Arabic pastry."

Palestinian feminist Marwa Fatafta also decried the newly launched Pizza Knafeh by Israel's Pizza Hut, saying: "Knafeh has been abused in every way imaginable. Pizza Hut Israel found a new one."

In fact, this is not the first time Israel destroys, or claims possession of a Middle Eastern dish. Earlier, Israel claimed that Hummus is Israeli and launched a chocolate Hummus, triggering a wave of wrath across the Arab world.

Tags:KnafehIsraelPalestinepro-Palestinianactivist

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...