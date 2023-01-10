Is it Persian Gulf, or Arabian Gulf?

ALBAWABA - The internet is flooded with debates on the terms "Arabian Gulf" and "Persian Gulf" since the start of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup in Iraq.

Iran officially complained to the world football federation FIFA about using the term "Arab, or Arabian Gulf" when referring to the football tournament, which opened in the southern Iraqi port city of Basra on Jan. 9 and will end Jan. 16.

Basra is situated near the Persian Gulf, which is also known as the "Arabian Gulf," especially among Arabs who refrain from using the term "Persian" because it points to Iran.

Iran wasn't invited (for once) to something that involves Iraq aka 25th Arabian Gulf tournament, so it filed a complaint with FIFA in regards to Iraq calling it the Arabian Gulf instead of "Persian" Gulf tournament.

Peak pettiness and insecurity — Hasan (@Honor_Loyalty88) January 8, 2023

Iran's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Naser Kanaani's decried using the Arabian Gulf term, urging Iraqi authorities to take necessary measures to correct it. But Iraq ignored Iran's complaint, failing to deliver an apology, or change the name.

Some social media users allegedly said that Google Maps also changed the term "Persian Gulf" on its maps to the "Arabian Gulf."

An unidentified user commented: "The Persian Gulf will remain Persian forever."

The #PersianGulf will remain Persian forever. According to the evidence, Google Map has changed the name of the Persian Gulf to "Arabian Gulf"! You may find it superficial, but this is an attack on the territorial integrity of Iran! pic.twitter.com/270woQsh1g — ⋆ (@risottc) January 8, 2023

Before being given its present name, the Persian Gulf was called various other names. In Babylonian texts, it was known as "the sea above Akkad." The Assyrians called it the "Bitter Sea."

Until this point, the name of the sea remains disputed among people nowadays, with some calling it the Arabian Gulf, while others, especially Iranians, stick to its old name the "Persian Gulf."