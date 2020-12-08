  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. It's Not All Gold That Glitters: Working at Google Maybe Overrated After All!

It's Not All Gold That Glitters: Working at Google Maybe Overrated After All!

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published December 8th, 2020 - 07:27 GMT
'Working in Google Means Facing Systematic Racism, Gaslighting, Research Censorship, and Retaliatory Firing'; Employees Letter Reveal
Dr. Timnit Gebru was forced to resign after she refused to retract a research paper in which she detailed why she thinks Google should reconsider some of its AI practices for ethical reasons. (Al Bawaba)

Google has come under fire this week after a leading AI scientist revealed she was fired from the tech giant following an internal message she wrote, in which she tried to step up against pressure she was facing from her managers in the company. They had tried to block a paper she wrote about Google's need to consider AI ethics in its projects. Dr. Timnit Gebru's letter was backed with an op-ed written by 1200 other Google employees who expressed their support for her and revealed even more grievances in the company.

Despite being promoted as one of the world's best workplaces, Google is now facing a flood of criticism following letters that highlighted how ethical AI co-lead Dr. Timnit Gebru was forced to resign after she refused to retract a research paper; in which she detailed why she thinks Google should reconsider some of its AI practices for ethical reasons.

Following her forced-resignation, 1200 other Google employees have also supported Gebru's letter, writing an op-ed published in Medium in which they accused the company of " misogyny, racism, unethical decision making, and systemic inequity."

In response, social media platforms exploded in anger and shock over the accounts of Google staffers, which uncovered a bitter truth that might have been "sugarcoated for very long," in a world that has repeatedly celebrated the work environment in Google and other leading unicorn tech companies.

Besides questions of diversity in Google, Reuters reported that Gebru's research findings included warnings of "mimicking human writing and speech do not exacerbate historical gender biases and use of offensive language."

Is There a Secret Motive Behind Former Google Executive's Attack on the Company's China-Friendly Policies?
'He Was Really in His Amazon Prime': The Story Behind the Trending Hashtag on Jeff Bezos' Death
Is Silicon Valley Playing Politics? Blocking NYP Article on Hunter Biden's Emails Creates Chaos

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...