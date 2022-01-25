Jan 25: New Leaked Torture Video From Egyptian Police Station

11 years ago, millions of Egyptians took to the streets calling for an end to the Hosni Mubarak regime, which was deemed a military one allowing little freedoms and reforms. The call was initiated by a Facebook page named after a young Egyptian man who had lost his life to police torture in 2010 in an Alexandria police station, that was Khaled Saeed.

With numerous political leadership changes in Egypt over the last 11 years, including the Sisi reign which is nearing 9 years this summer, Egyptian social media is widely sharing a new leaked video of alleged recent torture at a police station in El-Salam neighborhood of northern Cairo.

These leaked videos appear to show prisoners beaten, tortured and hung by Egyptian security officers at al-Salam Awel Police Station in Cairo#Egypt#تسريبات_سجون_مصر#تسريبات_سجون_مصر pic.twitter.com/JrxQZZEbax — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) January 24, 2022

The video which has been reported by the Guardian shows two Egyptian detainees "hung in stress positions." The short clip was reportedly filmed by a third detainee who had managed to hide a cellphone inside the police station. Individuals appearing in the video show detainees explaining what they went through as one of them says "he has been told he was next to be hung in a similar position."

Moreover, one of the individuals proceeds to address the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

, often regarded as the country feared strongman, asking him "Mr. President, we want to ask why is the police in El-Salam First police station doing this to us?"

Shocking?!?!



People and organizations have been screaming about this for decades. It's been irrefutably documented time and time again.



This is not a surprise.



What's ALSO not going to be surprising is that nothing is going to be done about it, unfortunately. https://t.co/gGLrNmfM4Q — F - ف (@snefru) January 24, 2022

#ارحل_ياسيسي#تسريبات_سجون_مصر

خالد سعيد كان ايقونة ثورة يناير

فهل لهؤلاء المساجين ان يكونوا ايقونة ثورتنا الجديدة ضد ظلم الشرطة #صرخة_مظلوم #الداخلية_كلاب pic.twitter.com/nfiAh0xKXM — 💎 s̀́à́l̀́l̀́ỳ́ d̀́è́ à́ǹ́à́ 💎 (@s_0_lly) January 24, 2022

Translation: "Khaled Saeed was the icon of the Jan 2011 revolution. Will these detainees be the icon of our new revolution against police abuse?"

Shared online by thousands of social media users, the video has sparked new questions over the mistreatment of detainees in Egypt, especially as international human rights organizations keep warning of the "deteriorating status of human rights in Egypt," including police abuse, and around 60,000 political detainees in Egyptian jails.