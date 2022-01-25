Jan 25: New Leaked Torture Video From Egyptian Police Station

  1. Home
Torture in Egyptian police station was one of the main triggers of the Jan 25 revolution in 2011. (Twitter)

11 years ago, millions of Egyptians took to the streets calling for an end to the Hosni Mubarak regime, which was deemed a military one allowing little freedoms and reforms. The call was initiated by a Facebook page named after a young Egyptian man who had lost his life to police torture in 2010 in an Alexandria police station, that was Khaled Saeed

With numerous political leadership changes in Egypt over the last 11 years, including the Sisi reign which is nearing 9 years this summer, Egyptian social media is widely sharing a new leaked video of alleged recent torture at a police station in El-Salam neighborhood of northern Cairo.

The video which has been reported by the Guardian shows two Egyptian detainees "hung in stress positions." The short clip was reportedly filmed by a third detainee who had managed to hide a cellphone inside the police station. Individuals appearing in the video show detainees explaining what they went through as one of them says "he has been told he was next to be hung in a similar position."

Moreover, one of the individuals proceeds to address the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi
, often regarded as the country feared strongman, asking him "Mr. President, we want to ask why is the police in El-Salam First police station doing this to us?"

Translation: "Khaled Saeed was the icon of the Jan 2011 revolution. Will these detainees be the icon of our new revolution against police abuse?"

Shared online by thousands of social media users, the video has sparked new questions over the mistreatment of detainees in Egypt, especially as international human rights organizations keep warning of the "deteriorating status of human rights in Egypt," including police abuse, and around 60,000 political detainees in Egyptian jails.

