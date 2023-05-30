Japan PM's son private party widely criticized

ALBAWABA - Japan Prime Minister's son Shotaro Kishida is heavily blasted on social media after leaked photos and videos of his luxurious private party on the internet.

Japan's PM Fumio Kishida revealed on Monday that his son will quit as his executive policy secretary after he used the prime minister’s residence to organize a private party.

"As secretary for (the prime minister's) political affairs, a public position, his actions were inappropriate and I decided to replace him to have him take responsibility," the prime minister said.

Pictures of the party in the official residence, due to which Shotaro Kishida (son of Japanese prime minister) was removed. https://t.co/UuHcEUprdp pic.twitter.com/GvQhakPn0d — SadiaSattar (@SadiaSattarTST) May 30, 2023

Shotaro organized a private party in his father's house inviting many people including his relatives to celebrate a year-end party on Dec. 30 causing massive backlash on social media platforms.

The pictures of the prime minister's son were shared by the weekly Shukan Bunshun magazine showing Kishida's son and his relatives posing on red-carpeted stairs in a way that mocks photos of then-newly appointed Cabinets.

Some people accused Shotaro Kishida of taking advantage of his place to make luxury private parties at the prime minister's official mansion.

Media outlets decried when Kishida appointed his son as policy secretary back in October. "The appointment, seen as a step in grooming him as his heir, was criticized as nepotism, which is common in Japanese politics, long dominated by hereditary lawmakers. His son was previously his father's private secretary," ABC News reported.