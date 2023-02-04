Japan's Kishida sacks top aid for anti-LGBT comments

  1. Home
Published February 4th, 2023 - 05:00 GMT
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida removes his face mask before his speech during a plenary session of the upper house of parliament in Tokyo on January 27, 2023. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Homophobic remarks made by a top aide of the Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida concerning sexual minorities is causing much dismay among the country's population

Although the top aide Masayoshi Arai was subsequently sacked by Kishida, the remarks made against members of the LGBT community last Friday is seen as unacceptable, derogatory and outrageous. 

Arai was speaking off-the-record to the Japanese media, telling reporters that he wouldn't like it if an LGBT couple lived next door and he "doesn't even want to look at them". But then some journalists couldn't but help leak the comments.  

Arai, a top aide to the prime minister seconded from the Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, added sanctioning gay marriages would go against Japan's traditional family structure. 

He added if gay marriages were sanctioned many leave the country, pointing it that "there are quite a few people who would abandon this country."

However, Japan's Prime Minister soon tried to dampen things down. "Executive secretary Arai's remarks totally contradict the government's policy and are inexcusable," said prime minister Kishida. Later on Arai apologized for the comments and said they were purely personal but this didn't stop his dismissal. 

