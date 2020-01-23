  1. Home
Jared Kushner Ditched a Trip to Israel Due to Bad Weather But He May Have Had a Better Reason

Riham Darwish

Published January 23rd, 2020 - 07:48 GMT
Many international delegations had made it from Davos to Israel despite the weather. (Twitter)

US Senior Advisor and Middle East envoy Jared Kushner canceled his scheduled trip to Israel where he was supposed to join several world leaders attending the World Holocaust Forum and update the international community on the progress made on his Mideast peace plan.

Since assigning him to broker peace in the Middle East in 2017, Jared Kushner has been promising a historical peace plan that can effectively end the decades-old conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Even though Kushner's latest announcement of canceling his trip to Jerusalem cited weather conditions in the Alpine town of Davos where he was attended the World Economic Forum his announcement didn't seem convincing to many people on social media. They pointed out that many international delegations had made it from Davos to Israel despite the weather, including Prince Charles of Wales. 

People online speculated if the last-minute change of plans on Kushner's schedule is related to US politics, especially as the US President's trial hearings continue at the Senate.

Other commentators linked Kushner's decision to head back to the US with the political arena in Israel, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz haven't been able to form a government after the latest elections last September, which makes things harder for Kushner's aspirations of presenting a Mideast peace plan.

Additionally, news of potential involvement by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, a close friend of Jared Kushner, in personally hacking the phone of Washington Posts' owner Jeff Bezos have added to the tension in the Trump administration.

This is especially the case since Kushner was accused of facilitating the sale of a malware tool developed by Israeli NSO cybersecurity firm, which is believed to have enabled the Saudi crown prince to hack Bezos phone in May 2018.

Questions have also been raised regarding the possibility of Kushner being another victim of a potential hacking campaign that may have targeted other international influential figures. 

Last week, news of an Israeli-US disagreement over Israeli plans to officially annex area C of the West Bank circulated in the media, with many sources pointing at the US rejection of Israel's plans and its timing. Area C makes up about 60% of the West Bank area and annexing it by Israel poses a very dangerous threat to peace efforts in the region, according to many analysts.

Israel has invited many world leaders to attend the fifth World Holocaust Forum on Thursday, commemorating the 75th anniversary of liberating the Auschwitz extermination camp, in which Nazis held over a million Jews during WWII.

Today's events will feature a number of speeches by world leaders including US Vice President Mike Pence, Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Prince Charles of Cambridge, in addition to French President Emmanuel Macron.


