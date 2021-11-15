Is Joe Biden Being Inappropriate With Younger Male Relatives?

US president Joe Biden was accused of inappropriately touching his grandson in a video that has gone viral in a short time after being shared on all social media platforms.

The video which was shared on Twitter by John Cardillo has gained over two million views, over 6,000 likes and about 3,000 retweets. Cardillo shared the video with the caption: “This isn’t normal behaviour with a child. If you try to explain this away, you’re sick and should be nowhere near children.”

In the short-shared video, the US president is seen touching the child’s head then pulling it back and kissing him multiple times on his cheeks. According to social media users, the Video is taken from Biden son’s funeral as some have defended the president who was trying to console and support his grandson.

Various reactions were seen on social media where people split over the video as some have defended the US president justifying that since he is his grandson this behaviour is totally accepted.

A grandfather showing affection/comfort to his grandson at his son’s funeral. *scandalous* — Transplant MD PhD (@transplnt_mdphd) November 14, 2021

hugging and kissing your grandchild on the cheek seems normal to me especially if that kid is at the funeral of his dad — BNB Bus Stop (@BNB_Bus_Stop) November 14, 2021

However, lots of people have denounced the President's behaviour as inappropriate whereas some called for banning him from being around kids. Moreover, people started to share more videos and photos where the president is seen hugging and kissing other male members of the family.

Another person shared the video and accused the US president, 78, of being a Pedophile saying: “Biden’s Inability to restrain himself from touching, caressing & even fondling children is repulsive. Pedo.”

The creepy old freak has a history of being inappropriate with younger male relatives. pic.twitter.com/con5k44mi8 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 14, 2021

On the other hand, this clip was taken from Beau Biden’s funeral, Biden's eldest son, died of brain cancer on May 30, 2015, at age 46. The boy was identified as Robert Hunter Biden II, Beau's son, according to USA Today.

Joe Biden is the 46th US President, an American politician and a member of the Democratic Party. He was also the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama’s rule and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.