Jordan’s Prince Ali Supports Sister, Princess Haya, Amid Divorce Row

Amidst a total media blackout and no mention of the Princess Haya latest story of fleeing to the UK and filing for a divorce from her husband in her home country Jordan, her brother, Prince Ali tweeted on Wednesday a picture with his sister from London.

Prince Ali, the half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Princess Haya’s brother from King Hussein’s third wife, Queen Alia, has posted the photo on Twitter with a caption saying: “Today, with my sister and the apple of my eye, Haya bint Hussein”.

اليوم مع أختي و قرة عيني هيا بنت الحسين pic.twitter.com/kWRXx1J1M3 — Ali Al Hussein (@AliBinAlHussein) July 31, 2019

The photo comes on the second day of a five-day court hearing in London where Princess Haya has filed a divorce and a forced marriage protection order during a case about her children's welfare.

A day earlier, Princess Haya made her first public appearance after news about her flight started circulating the media. The princess appeared leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, accompanied by her lawyer Fiona Shackleton.