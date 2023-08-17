Is Jordan finally lifting the ban on Tiktok?

ALBAWABA - TikTok, a popular social media app, has been blocked in Jordan for more than eight months now, due to concerns about harmful material and user misconduct. However, there are rumors that the Middle Eastern country would be lifting the ban on the platform soon.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), a Jordanian activist with the account handle (@madallh_skaren) claimed that the ban has already been lifted and Jordanians now can use TikTok without having to resort to a VPN service. However, the ban has not yet been lifted and users are still unable to access the platform.

تم رفع الحظر تطبيق التيك توك اليوم

وتشغيلة بدون VPN #الاردن — مدالله النوارسة #الاردن (@madallh_skaren) August 15, 2023

The post stirred some controversy between those who are eager to have TikTok back and activated in the country so they can enjoy the content they used to consume and some reluctant as they believe that the comeback would still be restricted under the new Cybersecurity Law that Jordan has imposed recently.

Despite TikTok's dedication to providing a safe and positive environment for its global community, the platform will remain banned in Jordan until it completely complies with all regulations and laws, as previously stated by the authorities.

The Cybercrime Unit first issued the ban on December 16, 2022, after certain TikTok users published videos encouraging false information and acts of violence.

As negotiations between TikTok and Jordan continue, it remains to be seen whether the platform will take the required steps to resolve the government's concerns and lift the ban.

The Jordanian authorities intend to create a framework that assures responsible and safe use of the platform, while also protecting the interests and well-being of society as a whole.