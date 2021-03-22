Jordanians Slam Defense Accord With the US: 'It Is Colonization All Over Again'

On Sunday, Jordan's government has announced a new joint defense agreement with the US, one that has provoked public demands for more details amid online campaigns calling the accord "a new form of colonization."

اتفاقية أم احتلال !! pic.twitter.com/PfOgeGNYHS — Mohammed Mazen (@Mhmmz8) March 19, 2021

Translation: "Is this an agreement of an occupation?"

According to the announcement, the agreement is meant to foster military and defense cooperation between the US and Jordan, "a key ally to the US in the region."

In exchange, "Jordan will allow US soldiers to wear their military uniform and possess and carry their weapons while in Jordan as long as they are exercising their duties."

Moreover, Jordan will grant a tax-free entry for US forces, aircrafts, and vehicles operating within Jordanian borders.

#اتفاقية_التعاون_الدفاعي هي إحتلال وغزو لأراضينا ولا يمكن تجميلها بأي مسمى آخر. — Hamza Al-Jamal || حمزه الجمل (@Haljamal95) March 21, 2021

Translation: "This agreement is an occupation and an invasion of our territories. There is no other way to describe it."

According to screenshots posted across social media, the Jordanian army will be demanded to provide free medical treatment for US soldiers who get injured while in Jordan.

Online people have been heavily attacking the agreement under the hashtag #الدولة_الاردنية_ذات_السيادة (Jordanian sovereignty), saying it reminded them of the British mandate of Jordan over 100 years ago. Some also questioned the reason the agreement was signed secretly between the two governments without it being passed by the Jordanian parliament.

#الدولة_الأردنية_ذات_السيادة هاي مش إتفاقية هاي إستعمار — A M J A D (@Amjad_odeh20) March 21, 2021

Translation: "This is not an agreement, this is colonization".

ولا بتفرق عن الاستعمار الانجليزي بأي اشي غير انو امريكي !!!

اذا تمت الموافقة كارثة

و بطلع الصفدي بيحكي #الدولة_الاردنية_ذات_السيادة ! https://t.co/EFrCmA1KaS — Y A Zz• ♛ (@VIIYaz) March 21, 2021

Translation: "Sounds very much like the British mandate except this time it's American. It will be a disaster if this is passed. Safadi claims this Jordan's sovereignty is not violated."

Accused of violating the kingdom's sovereignty and bypassing the democratic process, Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi defended the agreement, saying that it comes as a result of years of negotiations with the US and that it "in no way violates Jordanian sovereignty, local or international laws".