Jordanian Football Fans Chant Saddam Hussein's Name to Antagonize Kuwaiti Side

Jordan's security forces arrested two people on charges of ‘hate speech’ during a match between Al-Nashama and Kuwait (0-0) in the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers held in Amman. Authorities are still investigating others who might be involved in the incident.

The match between Jordan and Kuwait saw a group of Nashama (Jordanian) fans chanting the name of the late Iraqi president Saddam Hussein, who invaded Kuwait in 1990.

الجمهور الاردني اول ماييجوا ( #الجماهير_الكويتيه )

قولوا صداااام حسين.



الشخص واضح بالفيديو. هل سيتم معاقبته؟#الكويت_الاردن pic.twitter.com/7QCpnnUo9p — فـهد الدليمي 🇰🇼 (@moon69622) October 10, 2019

Translation: “The person’s face is clear in the video, will he be persecuted for his actions?”

Footage posted on social media showed one person asking Jordanian fans to chant Saddam Hussein's name and the crowd obliges in an attempt to antagonize the Kuwaiti side during the match.

In contrast, other footage showed Kuwaiti fans sitting in a nearby amphitheater watching the Jordanians' offensive behavior speechlessly.

The incident caused angry reactions by both Kuwaitis and Jordanians on social media platforms, while officials from both countries tried to settle the situation.

الجمهور الاردني يرحب بضيوفه من الكويت ويهتفون صدام حسين 🙂



الله يحفظ الكويت من سواد قلوبكم🇰🇼

#الكويت_الاردن pic.twitter.com/gbrH7KZo9M — SALEH |🇰🇼 (@ittiQ8) October 10, 2019

Translation: “The Jordanian fans welcome their Kuwaiti counterparts by chanting the name of Saddam Hussein...”

احترام الضيف واجب علينا

هتافات البعض المسيئة و الاستفزازية ليست ابدا من عاداتنا. انا شخصيا اعتذر من الأخوة الكويتيين #بس_بقول

#الكويت_الاردن — ديما علم فراج (@Deema22) October 10, 2019

Translation: “Respecting our guests is our obligation. I apologize on behalf of all Jordanians to the Kuwaiti people.”

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a series of tweets on Twitter that his country condemns and rejects any abusive speech or behavior against Kuwait.

وشددت على أن أي إساءة لدولة #الكويت الشقيقة وشعبها الأصيل إساءة للأردن ندينها ونرفضها. علاقاتنا الأخوية أقوى من محاولات بعض يستهدفها ولا يمثل #الأردن وقيمنا واعتزازنا بالكويت وما يجمعنا به من روابط المحبة والاحترام. ٢ /٣ — Ayman Safadi (@AymanHsafadi) October 10, 2019

Translation: “Jordan condemns any hateful speech against Kuwait and the behavior of those who have attacked Kuwait does not represent Jordanians at all.”

Kuwait's ambassador to Jordan Aziz described the incident as "irresponsible" and a "cheap" attempt to undermine relations with Jordan.