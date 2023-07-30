Jordanian TikToker under fire over Israeli ad

ALBAWABA - A Jordanian TikToker and influencer is under fire after being accused of normalizing Israel.

A campaign was launched on social media calling to boycott Jude Jamani, who has over 215,000 followers on Instagram, after an old advertisement for Hyundai cars claiming to be filmed in Israel's Tel Aviv resurfaced online.

What caused more controversy, according to social media users, is that the Jordanian TikToker's ad was in the "Hebrew language" and that Jamani appeared to mumble in the Israeli language.

However, the same ad was shared while actors were seen to be talking in Arabic and among them is the Jordanian TikToker. Some people defended Arab actors in the ad and shared the Arabic version of it saying that it was created mainly in this language, but Hyundai dubbed into Hebrew.

A netizen shared two photos of the Jordanian TikToker Jude Jamani showing her once in the Israeli ad, while in another photo taken earlier, she was seen with Palestinian flags drawn on her face as a gesture of support to the Palestinian cause.

Furthermore, some people claimed that the Israeli ad was created through Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology defending the Jordanian TikToker and other Arab actors in the Israeli ad.

An angry social media user wrote: "Jude Jamani participated in a Hyundai ad in Israel, and everyone knows now. Is all that just for fame and money?"

Jamani has not made any comment till this moment about the Israeli ad, while every pro-Palestinian fan is waiting for clarification.

The Jordanian TikToker Jude Jamani is becoming more known on social media, especially after her latest video on the Barbie movie in which she imagined how will Barbie react if she was an Arab.

Her latest video on Barbie gained wide interaction online with over 219,534 likes in a short time.