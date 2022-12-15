Jordanians protest high fuel prices

ALBAWABA - Truck drivers in Jordan have begun a 'peaceful' strike more than a week ago to protest against the high prices of oil derivatives, but soon were joined by the public transport sector nationwide.

The strike continued despite assurances by the country's Land Transport Regulatory Commission that it had reached an agreement to end the strike. The deal is likely to continue and increase the provision of cash support for all types of passenger transport in the kingdom within the jurisdiction of LTRC.

بعد اضراب "سلمي" استمر اكثر من 10 ايام دون استجابة بالغاء الضربية الثابتة على المحروقات، مدينة معان تُعلن اليوم العصيان المدني بطريقة حضارية تضامناً مع اضراب النقل العام، اغلاق جميع المحلات باستناء الصيدليات والمخابز



دع الفاسدين ينقمعون ويختبئون في جحورهم



#اضراب_الكرامة pic.twitter.com/TnBXqweA8g — Muhammad M AL-Habahbeh (@M_Habahbeh00_01) December 14, 2022

According to the Jordan News Agency PETRA, the strike will end on Monday following an increase in cash support for the drivers, which will be effective for three months and will be renewable afterwards.

A video allegedly showed a truck driver saying that the agreement is unacceptable, adding that he and his peers will continue to strike against the high fuel prices.

Unverified photos emerged online of some closed shops in the southern city of Ma'an and the western city of Madaba. Posters claimed that residents have begun a "peaceful civil disobedience" to support the public transport sector, which dealt a blow as a result of high gasoline prices, which increased a handful of times since the beginning of the year.

الجميل في موضوع #اضراب_سائقي_الشاحنات ان سائقي الشاحنات يعرفون تأثير رفع اسعار الشحن على مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية من زراعة او صناعة، أكثر من وزارة النقل و الاقتصاد و الاستثمار .... و لا يرضون برشاوي الحكومة.#اضراب_الكرامة #اضراب_الشاحنات pic.twitter.com/N0gsIV4QGI — صبحي (@sobhijordan) December 13, 2022

A joint statement by the Cabinet and the Parliament said that some decisions were taken to maintain security and stability in various regions across the country.

The government said in the statement that it decided to maintain the price of kerosene at the current rate during the winter season, vowing not to raise even if global prices increase. It also said that it will defer loan repayment for all citizens this month, and will disburse 2.6 million Jordanian Dinars in fuel allowance to the most affected families by the end of December, Al-Mamlaka TV reported.

According to Total Jordan, Gasoline grade 90-Octane stands at JD0.920 per liter, while grade 95 hit a record JD1.170 per liter. While diesel is selling for JD0.895 per liter, kerosene used for heating stands at JD0.860 per liter.