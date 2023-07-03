"Journey to death," OceanGate announces future expeditions

ALBAWABA After two weeks since the disappearance of the Titan submarine during the "Unreturnable" expedition in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean, OceanGate Expeditions has announced new voyages to explore the Titanic ship.

The company continues to announce trips to the sunken ship "Titanic" through its website.

The advertisement revealed two expeditions to the Titanic in 2024, with the first taking place from June 12 to June 20, and the second from July 21 to July 29.

أعلنت شركة "أوشن غيت" المالكة للغواصة "تيتان" عن مواعيد رحلات جديدة



لاستكشاف حطام سفينة "التيتانيك" في أعماق المحيط الأطلسي.



الرحلات ستبدأ من 12 إلى 20 يونيو ومن 21 إلى 29 يونيو 2024.



السعر للتذكرة تساوي 250 ألف دولار.



اسرع قبل نفاذ التذاكر



هل ستذهب؟ pic.twitter.com/CxxKzFVK1b — Screen Mix (@ScreenMix) July 2, 2023

After the announcement by OceanGate, some social media users are now referening to titan tourist tour a "journey to death"

The cost per person is $250,000.

This cost covers a submersible dive, private accommodations, training, expedition gear, and meals on board. In an effort to keep participants connected, Wi-Fi will be available throughout the eight-day expedition.

On last trip all five people on board the vessel died on 18 June after it imploded about 90 minutes into a dive to view the famous 1912 shipwreck(Titanic), which sits at a depth of 3,800m (12,500ft) in the north Atlantic.