'This is a Judeo-Christian Country': Pompeo and Ivanka Trump Slammed For Ramadan Tweets

Tweets by White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Department on Ramadan sparked many angry reactions among supporters of US President Donald Trump.

Wishing Muslims, in the USA and across the globe, a peaceful and blessed Ramadan.



May this holy month be an opportunity to renew and strengthen your faith and find comfort in these challenging times through prayer, fasting and charitable deeds.



Ramadan Mubarak! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 23, 2020

On the first day of the Muslim month of fasting, Ivanka Trump and Mike Pompeo tweeted their wishes of a blessed Ramadan to Muslims in the US and across the world, igniting anti-Mulsim sentiments.

On this blessed occasion for Muslims around the world, may the holy month of Ramadan remind us all of the importance of shared compassion, service, and support for one another. I wish all who celebrate a #RamadanKareem. pic.twitter.com/12uAaEiGjo — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 23, 2020

Supporters of the president, who had in several occasions associated Islam with terrorism and "hate for America," condemned Ramadan tweets, arguing that the US is a Jedeo-Chrisitan country where Muslim holidays shouldn't be celebrated.

#TrumpInSaudi: Islam is "one of the world's great faiths"



Trump in 2016: "I think Islam hates us" pic.twitter.com/YxnvNU44Bd — Rantt Media (@RanttMedia) May 21, 2017

Some comments also expressed their concern with the growing number of Muslims in the United States; calling Ramadan "a good opportunity to deport Muslims."

HELLO you are aware that all that matters is one GOD. The father the son and the Holy Ghost. America is founded on Christianity period. A little concerned with your statement. Surprised to say the least. God bless the USA. — Jon Neumann (@Neumannlucky) April 23, 2020

I am going to watch closely to see if Mosques will be open to their congregants during this "blessed" time because they weren't for Jews & Christians during Passover & Easter-This is a Judeo-Christian country that was unable to celebrate services or Mass-Muslims mustn't either! — Massy (@PatriotMassy) April 23, 2020

Last Thursday, the White House issued a presidential statement wishing Muslims "Ramadan Mubarak." Yet, the message wasn't signed by President Donald Trump, neither was it shared through his Twitter account.

The message reads: "I wish all Muslims, both in the United States and across the world, a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. []... Ramadan Mubarak."