  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'This is a Judeo-Christian Country': Pompeo and Ivanka Trump Slammed For Ramadan Tweets

'This is a Judeo-Christian Country': Pompeo and Ivanka Trump Slammed For Ramadan Tweets

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published April 26th, 2020 - 07:26 GMT
'This is a Judeo-Christian Country': Pompeo and Ivanka Trump Slammed For Ramadan Tweets
The White House issued a presidential statement wishing Muslims "Ramadan Mubarak". (Twitter)

Tweets by White House Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and Secretary of State Department on Ramadan sparked many angry reactions among supporters of US President Donald Trump.

On the first day of the Muslim month of fasting, Ivanka Trump and Mike Pompeo tweeted their wishes of a blessed Ramadan to Muslims in the US and across the world, igniting anti-Mulsim sentiments.

Supporters of the president, who had in several occasions associated Islam with terrorism and "hate for America," condemned Ramadan tweets, arguing that the US is a Jedeo-Chrisitan country where Muslim holidays shouldn't be celebrated.

Some comments also expressed their concern with the growing number of Muslims in the United States; calling Ramadan "a good opportunity to deport Muslims."

Last Thursday, the White House issued a presidential statement wishing Muslims "Ramadan Mubarak." Yet, the message wasn't signed by President Donald Trump, neither was it shared through his Twitter account.

The message reads: "I wish all Muslims, both in the United States and across the world, a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. []... Ramadan Mubarak."


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...