Washing the dead for month, Iranian punishment for those who take off Hijab

ALBAWABA An Iranian court issued a ruling requiring a woman to wash the dead for one month on charges of not adhering to the hijab in a public place in the capital, Tehran.

A woman was sentenced by a public court to a supplementary punishment of "one month of washing corpses at the Tehran city mortuary" for the charge of "non-compliance with hijab" while driving, in the city of Varamin.

The judicial ruling was issued by Mohammad Hossein Esmail Morineh, the presiding judge of Branch 104 of the Criminal Court in Varamin.

ذكرت وسائل إعلام إيرانية أن محكمة جنوبي العاصمة طهران أصدرت حكماً على مواطنة بسبب خلع الحجاب، يقضي بممارسة غسل الميت في مغسل الموتى في طهران لمدة شهر واحد#ايران pic.twitter.com/wVI55WlPxg — Ragheb Malli راغب ملّي (@Raghebmalli) July 15, 2023

According to an image that circulated on social media regarding the ruling issued against this Iranian citizen, she faced charges of "removing the hijab in a public place and not adhering to the religiously mandated hijab while driving."

The phenomenon of unveiled women has spread in Iran since the protests that took place in Iran late last year, lasting for nearly three months. This came in the aftermath of the death of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, in September last year, after being detained for days on charges of violating the hijab laws.

In an attempt to curb the phenomenon of women not adhering to the hijab, Iranian authorities resorted to installing cameras in various parts of the country to monitor this growing trend.

Iranian women face penalties under the "Hijab and Chastity" law, ranging from financial fines to flogging and imprisonment ranging from 10 days to two months.

The streets of the capital, Tehran, and other major cities have witnessed the emergence of girls and women without wearing the hijab.