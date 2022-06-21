Justice for Neera Ashraf: Egyptian Student Slaughtered at Mansoura University

An Egyptian college student Neera Ashraf was murdered in the middle of the class day, on Monday, by her male colleague in front of the gate of the Faculty of Arts at Mansoura University.

The Egyptian student Neera was slaughtered after she refused the young man's wedding proposal. He came to Mansoura University carrying a knife and attacked his victim then he slaughtered her in front of all students, local Egyptian media reported.

According to witnesses, some people have made failed attempts to stop the murderer when he started to attack the victim, but he took his knife and slaughtered her from her neck. People arrested the killer and handed him over to the police in the area after beating him repeatedly over his horrific crime.

The attacker had earlier proposed to his victim, who is his colleague at Mansoura University, but she turned him down so he decided to take an act of revenge and threatened to kill her multiple times before he committed his crime on June 20th.

Women's rights activists have slammed this horrific crime calling for extreme punishment for the attacker and requesting the government for extra protection for those who get death threats.

Furthermore, a social media campaign was launched with trending hashtags, including "#حق_نيرة_أشرف (Neera Ashraf's right) and #جامعة_المنصوره (Mansoura University)," calling for justice for the Egyptian student who was killed in a cold blood in the middle of the daylight.

People have also slammed those commentators who praised this horrific crime and justified the killer's move and motivations that lead him to commit the murder as some said that she deserves it; while others referred to her cloth as the reason behind the crime.

Various reactions also emerged on social media following the cold-blood murder of Neera Ashraf as multiple women expressed their feelings of being unsafe in their home country complaining about the lack of protection women get in Egypt saying that this is not the first crime made against females in the country.