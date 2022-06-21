Kaliningrad Residents Panic Shopping After Russian Threat to Lithuania

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth month, tensions between Russia and other European countries continue, including a major escalation with NATO-member, Lithuania.

After months of sanctions by western countries against Russia following the latter's military invasion of Ukraine, Lithuania announced banning the transit of products to Kaliningrad, the Russian-controlled exclave located between Lithuania and Poland, near the Baltic Sea.

The ban of EU-sanctioned goods to Kaliningrad has prompted strong anger by Russia, which has regarded the Lithuanian decision as an "openly hostile" move by a member of NATO and the European Union.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry threatened to "take action" against Lithuania if the country doesn't fully "restore cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the territory of the Russian Federation", pledging to take any action to "protect Russian national interests".

"If in the near future cargo transit between the Kaliningrad region and the rest of the territory of the Russian Federation through Lithuania is not restored in full, then Russia reserves the right to take actions to protect its national interests" - The Russian Foreign Ministry

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis responded by saying that his country "was simply implementing sanctions imposed by the EU, of which it is a member", explaining that the decision was taken after "consultation with the European Commission and under its guidelines".

Among products that have been affected by the Kaliningrad ban are coal, metals, construction materials, and advanced technology.

Following rising escalations, a video was posted online showing panic buying by residents of Kaliningrad from a warehouse, pointing to growing concern over the region's residents of shortages of basic needs if tensions last longer.

Panic-buying in Kaliningrad. Really hope Brussels, Warsaw, Vilnius, Berlin and Stockholm are focused on what is unfolding there right now https://t.co/VAxpw8hxso — Alexander Clarkson (@APHClarkson) June 19, 2022

Fears of Russian military action against Lithuania over the Kaliningrad transit decision have been on the rise, particularly after reports of a Russian military exercise near the Kaliningrad Oblast, one involving 1,000 Russian soldiers and over 100 pieces of military and special equipment, according to pro-Russia RIA Novosti.