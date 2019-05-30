Kamala Harris Called Out for not Signing Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act

The Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2019 was passed by the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is now pending the approval of US Senators and members of Congress.

While it requires a full endorsement by the US Senate and ratification by the House of Representatives, it seems that not all are willingness to pass it.

While there is still no list of the names of Congressmen who signed the bill, some social media users have gone to Twitter to question why the California Senator Kamala Harris have since 2017, ignored to sign the bill. This is bearing in mind California has one of the largest Uyghurs populations in the United States.

One user demanded that Harris stands up for the people being prosecuted by the Chinese government for their religion.

Dear senator @KamalaHarris , California has the largest Uyghur population just next to the VA. I just realized you haven't sign the Uyghur bill in senate .

Please don't forget Arbitrary detained families of Uyghur Americans and millions of Uyghurs in concentration camps — Alfred_Uyghur (@Alfred_Uyghur) May 29, 2019

Several comments followed and joined the call.

Dear Senator Harris, please join the other senators in supporting the #uyghur human bill. Please send a message to the fellow Americans and Californians that you would stand up for millions of fellow human beings inside the Chinese concentration camps. — Erkin Arslan (@Arslan2Erkin) May 29, 2019

This week, the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed the bill that will seek to make Beijing accountable for China’s crackdown on more than 1 million Muslim Uyghers in the Xinjiang region whilst putting them in concentration camps using the euphemism of “Reeducation camps”.

According to the bill, a special State Department coordinator will be appointed on Xinjiang and require regular reports on the camps will be expected.

This comes in a time when China’s government has been accused of systematically oppressing and carrying violations against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang, by detaining around one million people and putting them in detention camps, so-called "re-education camps”, where they are being forced to denounce religion, eat pork and drink alcohol which are prohibited in Islam in addition to facing physical and verbal abuse by authorities.