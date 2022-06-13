Kenyan Teenager Tortured to Death by Saudi Employers

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published June 13th, 2022 - 07:24 GMT
Online people decried the crime and demanded Saudi authorities to abolish the Kafala system. (Twitter: @Drfeminist)

For decades, human rights violations committed by employers against foreign house workers in Middle Eastern countries have been reported on a regular basis, urging changes in employment laws.

The latest violation was of 19-years old Beatrice Waruguru, a Kenyan citizen, who had arrived in the Gulf country several years ago to work for a Saudi family. 

However, Beatrice Waruguru had repeatedly told her friends back home that she was tortured by her Saudi employers. In response, she was advised to seek help at the nearest police station or mosque, Kenya's Nation reported.

The Kenyan newspapers also report that Beatrice Waruguru, whose age was changed in official papers to 21 to enable her of working abroad, had died of her injuries in May 2021, but her death was not reported until last September. Her body was only transferred to Nairobi from Saudi Arabia in May 2022, a whole year after she passed away.

Official papers that accompanied Beatrice Waruguru's body states that she died following head injuries.

Medical reports conducted in Saudi Arabia also showed that Waruguru had "some incisions on both sides of her neck and front as well as limited swelling on her forehead".

Moreover, post-mortem documents reported by Nation explained that she "had a blood spill on the scalp that may have occurred as a result of being hit with a solid object of any kind".

In response, online people condemned the news and urged Saudi authorities to abolish the Kafala employment system and ensure better protection for foreign workers in Saudi households, particularly as this is not the first incident to result in death.

 

