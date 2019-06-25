Khamenei not Khomeini: Internet Trolls Trump for Naming the Wrong Ayatollah

US President Donald Trump has been roasted on the internet after he misspelled the Iranian leader’s name and referred to the late Supreme Leader instead of the current Ayatollah.





In a video shared by the White House’s official account on Twitter, Trump appeared announcing the executive order targeting Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his associates with financial sanctions.

However, when Trump announced the sanctions, he referred to the wrong Iranian leader, naming the late Ayatollah Khomeini who was Iran’s Supreme Leader from 1979-1989. He was succeeded by the current Ayatollah, Ali Khamenei.

The video in which Trump appeared misspelling the name has been widely shared on Twitter.

Trump announce sanctions on Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini.



Meanwhile, he is dead for past 30 years. https://t.co/ptFK2mmmjt — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) June 24, 2019

While the White House's transcript of the signing ceremony referred to "Ayatollah Khamenei," the correct name of Iran's current leader, Trump’s mistake in spelling the name of the most powerful political and religious position within the Iranian government has captured the internet’s attention with more people jumping on the story.

OMG. You can’t make this up. Trump says US is sanctioning Ayatollah Khomeini who died decades ago. He meant Khamenei, of course, but add this to the pile blunders! pic.twitter.com/uDIUrirYt5 — Bessma Momani (@b_momani) June 24, 2019

The latest sanctions imposed by the US on Iran is the latest action taken by Trump’s administration in response to Iran’s downing of a US drone last week. The US claimed the drone was shot down over the international waters, while Iran insisted that the drone was violating Iranian airspace.