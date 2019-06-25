Khamenei not Khomeini: Internet Trolls Trump for Naming the Wrong Ayatollah

Published June 25th, 2019 - 07:05 GMT
US President Donald Trump signs with US Vice President Mike Pence(R) and US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin at the White House on June 24, 2019, 'hard-hitting sanctions' on Iran's supreme leader. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)
US President Donald Trump signs with US Vice President Mike Pence(R) and US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin at the White House on June 24, 2019, 'hard-hitting sanctions' on Iran's supreme leader. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

 

US President Donald Trump has been roasted on the internet after he misspelled the Iranian leader’s name and referred to the late Supreme Leader instead of the current Ayatollah.


In a video shared by the White House’s official account on Twitter, Trump appeared announcing the executive order targeting Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his associates with financial sanctions.

However, when Trump announced the sanctions, he referred to the wrong Iranian leader, naming the late Ayatollah Khomeini who was Iran’s Supreme Leader from 1979-1989. He was succeeded by the current Ayatollah, Ali Khamenei.

The video in which Trump appeared misspelling the name has been widely shared on Twitter.

While the White House's transcript of the signing ceremony referred to "Ayatollah Khamenei," the correct name of Iran's current leader, Trump’s mistake in spelling the name of the most powerful political and religious position within the Iranian government has captured the internet’s attention with more people jumping on the story.

The latest sanctions imposed by the US on Iran is the latest action taken by Trump’s administration in response to Iran’s downing of a US drone last week. The US claimed the drone was shot down over the international waters, while Iran insisted that the drone was violating Iranian airspace.

Tags:AyatollahKhameneiIranSanctions

© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now