Kidnapped Afghan Boy Returned After Two Years

ALBAWABA - The social media is going will the release of the Afghani boy after two years in captivity.

Its a happy reunion for 11-year-old Abdul Rauf with his mother and the rest of his family. The boy was kidnapped in Mazar-e-Sharif, Balkh province.

He was freed after laborious struggle involving General Intelligence Dept of the Taliban government in Kabul and his criminal abductors. He was handed over to his family immediately.

Abdul Rauf was 9 when he was abducted. His father jumped with joy as he was only allowed to see him for the first time in two years during this dramatic ceremony organized by the Taliban.

