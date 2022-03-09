  1. Home
  Kiev Housewife Brings Down a Drone With a Bottle of Pickled Tomatoes!

Published March 9th, 2022 - 06:20 GMT
A view of Kiev
A view of Kiev (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Today, this story is becoming the talk of town; everyone is writing about it - including major newspapers across the world because of the light humor it contains despite the deadly setting.


On social media it had been trending as the woman - young mom - who brought down the Russian drone down from her Kiev apartment in a tall building. Wow!

The story as told over and over again has a bit of a sense of humor to it. Olena, who was sitting in her balcony at the time, and in the early hours of the morning with a cigarette in her hand and probably a cup of coffee, suddenly saw something moving directly opposite in front of her. 


It was elevated. She then realized it was a drone, probably a Russian, although not sure. She thought the drone was about to start firing at her in a machine-gun-like manner, the ones you seen in action movie thrillers.

Quick! What was required was rapid mental thinking. All sorts of things were going in and out of her mind especially since these days Kiev is subject to numerous out-of-the-blue blasting sirens that are eerie to say the least. 


"What can I do". Behind her feet were lots of pickled jars. Without thinking she picked one and quickly hurled it at the drone. "I threw as hard as I can". Good shot, well done, a hit right on center, bullseye. The drone was seen crashing down on the ground. There was nothing there, no activity, not even a bleep. 


Although there was lots of theories about the Russians are coming one tweet solved the mystery: "According to Olena, the drone was launched by looters who are looking for apartments without owners: "They have already gone to our entrance. A neighbor noticed suspicious young men, & when she began to ask loudly who they were & where they came from, they quickly fled."
 

So this is the story of the housewife with two kids, a husband and someone who worked in a store in downtown Kiev!

