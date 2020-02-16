'A** Kisser!' Ivanka Wears a Hijab in a UAE Mosque and the Internet Goes Nuts

During her visit to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Global Women’s Forum, Ivanka Trump posted photos of herself visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Dubai while wearing a headscarf, which prompted strong backlash across online platforms.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque; a masterpiece of modern Islamic architecture and design.

📷: AP pic.twitter.com/6zrNqhOQpg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 15, 2020

Photos posted by Ivanka Trump wearing a headscarf while visiting the UAE's largest mosque seemed to anger many people online who accused her of fake-supporting Muslim women, saying that her wearing the headscarf seems to ignore many Muslim women who are forced to wear it either by law or social traditions.

Welcome, Ivanka, to the long line of free women who voluntarily don a tool of religious subjugation that gets women beaten, imprisined, and killed all over the world. Welcome to the long line of women w power who betray women without power.



I’m so tired. #FreeFromHijab — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋#FreeFromHijab (@YasMohammedxx) February 15, 2020

I’m very disappointed that she wore the hijab. She should’ve taken it off inside the mosque and waved it on a stick. I know that Ivanka does a lot for women empowerment, but it was a major mistake for her to wear the hijab, even if she only wore it inside a mosque. — 🐇åj❌🐸Q (@ajTrumpLady) February 16, 2020

Ivanka Trump was also attacked by Americans who argued that her wearing a headscarf is an attempt to please Muslim leaders and to appeal to Muslim audiences when "she is only supposed to support American women."

How sad Ivanka wears the hijab and gives up her freedom to kiss thier a$$, she is a Globalist as I see it. I don't trust her & her evil husband. They will be the fall of America as we know it Globali$t sucks, she should be concerned only American Women First. https://t.co/4l7GbWzLhP — geraldine sanchez (@geraldine9484) February 15, 2020

Shame on you Ivanka!! One day you’ll be ruled by men who’ll force you to wear the hijab!! Have empathy for those women who are flogged & jailed in the Middle East. You should lead with your head held high for womens’ rights & freedom!! — The Lady (@TinaMaio3) February 16, 2020

On the other hand, many defended Trump's decision to wear a headscarf inside the mosque, saying that it's a customary gesture through which diplomats usually show respect to places of worship by abiding by clothing rules, and that she was not making a statement in favor of or against the hijab.

Ivanka is just respecting the holy place which is outside her country. She is not hijab advocate. If you want to be taken seriously, you have to be little considerate about people's feeling and situation than being an extremist (about your views), it puts you in the same bucket. — Riz (@Riztalk_) February 16, 2020

I have to disagree with this one.

In a Church you take off your Hat,

in a Synagogue you have to wear kippa

and in a Mosque you have to cover your hair, not even fully.

It's just a gesture of Respect. — Snake Legacy (@TheSnake303) February 15, 2020

The hijab doesn’t burn women with acid, or kill them. People do. She actually is showing some of her hair, btw.



Building bridges doesn’t mean sticking a thumb in the eyes of others. Change doesn’t come with petulant behavior. — Adam Chasseur (@adamnewyork) February 15, 2020

Ivanka Trump is visiting Dubai as a participant in the Global Women’s Forum organized by the Dubai Women Establishment, where she is set to deliver her keynote word focusing on education and women empowerment and leadership.