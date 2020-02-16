'A** Kisser!' Ivanka Wears a Hijab in a UAE Mosque and the Internet Goes Nuts

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published February 16th, 2020 - 10:25 GMT
Ivanka Trump is visiting Dubai as a participant in the Global Women’s Forum. (Twitter)

During her visit to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Global Women’s Forum, Ivanka Trump posted photos of herself visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Dubai while wearing a headscarf, which prompted strong backlash across online platforms.

Photos posted by Ivanka Trump wearing a headscarf while visiting the UAE's largest mosque seemed to anger many people online who accused her of fake-supporting Muslim women, saying that her wearing the headscarf seems to ignore many Muslim women who are forced to wear it either by law or social traditions.

Ivanka Trump was also attacked by Americans who argued that her wearing a headscarf is an attempt to please Muslim leaders and to appeal to Muslim audiences when "she is only supposed to support American women."

On the other hand, many defended Trump's decision to wear a headscarf inside the mosque, saying that it's a customary gesture through which diplomats usually show respect to places of worship by abiding by clothing rules, and that she was not making a statement in favor of or against the hijab.

Ivanka Trump is visiting Dubai as a participant in the Global Women’s Forum organized by the Dubai Women Establishment, where she is set to deliver her keynote word focusing on education and women empowerment and leadership.


