Knighthood for Tony Blair? The Internet Doesn’t Think So

Based on a choice made by Queen Elizabeth personally, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has been nominated to receive the highest order of chivalry that is Knighthood, triggering massive anger amongst some British people.

Awarded as the New Year's Honours, more than 600,000 Brits have so far signed an online petition calling for the removal of the title granted to Blair, who had headed the British government and the Labour Party between 1997 and 2007.

The idea that Tony Blair should receive the HIGHEST order of chivalry possible has rightly angered a nation. Out of touch on Iraq, immigration, Euro-fanaticism and seeking to thwart Brexit, even reportedly asking Pres. Macron to block any deal. Some might say ‘chivalry’ is dead. — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) January 4, 2022

Most voices opposing this award have highlighted Tony Blair's role in the Iraq war which started in 2003 and many have described him as "a war criminal."

Online people remembered the lives of about 200,000 Iraqis who were killed as a result of the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, in which the UK was a major ally.

Desmond Tutu refused to share a platform with Tony Blair, describing him as a war criminal who shud stand trial. Blair is also a war profiteer, having made 10s of millions personally from the invasion of Iraq & his corrupt arms trade links.C ‘The Shadow World’ book for references https://t.co/etIcSQ9zOQ — Andrew Feinstein (@andrewfeinstein) January 1, 2022

Moreover, families of British soldiers who lost their lives during the war have also threatened to return their slain children's medals in case Blair was awarded as a Knight, saying he should be held responsible for sending them off to war.

In response to the backlash triggered by Tony Blair's role in the Iraq War, former secretary of State for Defence Geoff Hoon stated that he and his team were instructed by Tony Blair's chief of staff Jonathan Powell "to burn a memo warning that the UK's participation in the 2003 Iraq War could be illegal under international law," accusing Blair's government of dismissing those concerns at that time.