Kuwait Removes Christmas Tree Fixture From The Avenues Mall

Despite the fact that an estimated 650,000 - 750,000 Christians are currently living in Kuwait, authorities have decided to remove a Christmas tree fixture from one of the country's malls.

The Kuwaiti authorities' decision to remove the Christmas tree from ‘The Avenues’ mall, which is the largest shopping mall in town that opened in April 2007, came after complaints from town residents.

إزالة مجسم شبيه بشجرة الكريسماس من «الأفنيوز» بعد شكاوى عدد من المواطنين | #أول_نيوز pic.twitter.com/mVFCloa8Fo — #أوّل نيوز (@Awwalkwt) December 16, 2021

According to local media, residents have complained about the Christmas tree placed in The Avenues mall; saying that it is against the Islamic belief and the country’s tradition.

On the other hand, in a discussion on social media, some people slammed the Christmas tree removal saying that thousands of Christians have been living here since ages and it’s their right to celebrate this holiday and people must respect their beliefs.

من المؤسف ازالة شجرة الكريسماس من المجمعات في مجتمع "يدّعي" المثالية وإحترام عقائد الآخرين.

هناك عوائل كويتية مسيحية وجاليات مسيحية تعيش بيننا منذ قرون، ولهم الحق في الإحتفال وعلينا مشاركتهم اعيادهم كما يشاركوننا اعيادنا.

ازالة هذه الاشجار ينم عن جهل وتعصب.#الافنيوز https://t.co/8bWHYDJt3w — الجَازي طارق السنافي (@AljaziAlsenafi) December 16, 2021

One person Tweeted: “In fact, removing the Christmas tree or keeping it will not change the world, but it will help in understanding how naive and superficial the ideas are in the society.”

However not all comments were against the authorities’ decision to remove the Christmas tree from the mall. A person agreed saying that we don’t see westerns sacrifice sheep on Muslim holidays or at least see the west using our holiday symbols.

هم حرين ما اشوف الاجانب يذبحون خروف بعيدنا والا يحتفلون فيه https://t.co/cNsigcXzNi — Shahad Alshammari 🇸🇦 (@iShahad2030) December 16, 2021

In another side of the world, Myanmar junta was accused of tearing down several Christian Churches and planting bombs everywhere in Southern Chin State, Network for Human Rights Documentation - Burma said.

A local said that the home of Gospel’s Baptist Church was totally demolished after being shelled by a rocket-propelled grenade and small weapons, and all properties inside have been taken away before it was destroyed.

"I didn't ever imagine I'd see this" in Saudi Arabia, a Riyadh resident told AFP at the shop selling trees, Santa Claus outfits as well as tinsel, baubles and other ornaments." pic.twitter.com/rivHbaTdST — Abdullah Al-Dawsari (@amdawsari) December 20, 2020

In Saudi Arabia it was forbidden for a long time to celebrate Christmas in public. However, last year the kingdom allowed public shopping places to sell decorations including Christmas trees, Santa costumes, tinsel, baubles and other ornaments.