Kuwait Women Get Ready to Enlist in The Army in 'Combat Roles'

ALBAWABA - It is the talk of town. Its a new development for Kuwaiti women and likely to be discuss and pondered upon for a long time. Women rights in Kuwait!



As reported by KUNA, the local press agency Kuwaiti women will be allowed to register to serve in the military from this coming Sunday, the country's Defence Ministry announced, Wednesday.

As expected such news is being reported by all Kuwaiti newspapers. As reported by the Kuwaiti-based Arab Times, the women applying to enter the defence forces must have either a university degree and or a diploma alongside high school certificates.

The ministry pointed out in a statement that applications are open until 2 January 2022 .

Applicants must be between the ages of 18-26, should be physically fit, of good conduct and must not have a criminal record. They will also need to pass a personal interview according to the Kuwaiti Press Agency.

The report about the enlisting of Kuwaiti women in the army was first made in early October. Then AFP wrote Kuwaiti women will be allowed to enlist in the military in combat roles for the first time after years of having been restricted to civilian roles.



Defence Minister Hamad Jaber al-Ali al-Sabah said the door had been opened for women to join various combat ranks, including as officers, the Kuwait Armed Forces tweeted as quoted by the French news agency.

"The time has come for Kuwaiti women to be given the opportunity to enter the Kuwaiti military side by side with their brothers," the minister said in remarks carried by state news agency.



He expressed confidence in women's "capabilities... and their ability to endure hardship".

Kuwaiti women earned the right to vote in 2005 and have been active both in cabinet and parliament -- though they did not gain any seats in the current parliament according to AFP.

