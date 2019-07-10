First LGBT+ Organization Might be Set up in Kuwait, People Are Angry!

There is a surge of public outrage in Kuwait after tens of young LGBT+ activists announced their intention to establish a gay and lesbian society to represent their rights and freedoms in the country.

The story was first reported in a local newspaper in Kuwait. It confirmed around 30 people submitted an official request to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour to establish the LGBT society.

Set to be named “Horriyah” [Freedom], it aims at raising awareness of the LGBT+ community among Kuwaitis.

The newspaper cited the to-be head of the society without identifying him, saying this is not their first attempt to submit the papers. Earlier in 2007, their request was dismissed yet this time, they have provided a solid foundation based on the international human and LGBT+ rights.

The story made head waves in Kuwait and the GCC as well.

The majority of opinion is harshly critical of the story pledging to take action against the LGBT+ activists in the country.

On the other hand, a few have seen this as matter of freedom of choice.

دع الخلق للخالق — abdulatif alrja (@geo_alrja) July 8, 2019

Translation: “Leave everyone alone!”

Meanwhile, the Commercial Control and Consumer Protection Sector have issued a warning against one of the shops in Kuwait for displaying the” LGBT+ logo”, the local media reported.

In response, social media users called for boycott of any shops showing solidarity or promoting rainbow flags.

Others have mocked the campaign.

Good luck with that LMAO 😂#مقاطعة_محلات_المثلية pic.twitter.com/qBfJgbMZDg — Antitraditions (@ComradeLambaz) July 2, 2019

In Kuwait, homosexuality is socially and religiously unacceptable. The law also criminalizes any homosexual acts under the “debauchery” law.